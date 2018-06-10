PM Lee to meet North Korean leader Kim and US President Trump separately: MFA

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will have separate meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Sunday (Jun 10).

MFA said PM Lee will meet Mr Kim on Jun 10 and Mr Trump on Jun 11 when they visit Singapore for the US-North Korea summit to be held on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The North Korean leader and President Trump are scheduled arrive in Singapore on Sunday.



Mr Trump is making his way to Singapore directly from the G7 summit in Canada.

Watch our comprehensive coverage of the Trump-Kim summit live on YouTube from 7am on Tuesday (Jun 12). Subscribe to our channel here.



You can also watch the livestream, and read updates at www.channelnewsasia.com/trumpkimsummit.

