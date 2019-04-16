PM Lee to receive World Statesman Award by US interfaith group

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will receive the 2019 World Statesman Award by US-based interfaith group Appeal of Conscience Foundation on Sep 23.

The award will be presented to Mr Lee in New York at an awards dinner, said the foundation's president and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier on Tuesday (Apr 16).

Advertisement

"Prime Minister Lee will be recognised for fostering a society that embraces multiculturalism in which ethnic communities maintain their unique way of life while at the same time living harmoniously," said Rabbi Schneier.

Mr Lee was also recognised for "supporting a knowledge-based economy and an education system that provides its citizens with the necessary skills and knowledge to survive in a globally competitive environment and for implementing a renowned world-class health infrastructure", he added.

The World Statesman Award honours leaders who support peace and freedom by promoting tolerance, human dignity and human rights.

They also defend these causes in their country and work with other world leaders to build a better future, according to the foundation's website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous recipients of the award include former French president Francois Hollande in 2016, former British prime minister David Cameron in 2015, as well as former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudoyono in 2013.

Founded in 1965, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation is an interfaith coalition of business and religious leaders who promote peace, tolerance and ethnic conflict resolution.

