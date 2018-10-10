PM Lee to visit Bali for Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat

The previous Retreat was held in Singapore in September 2017 and commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Bali, Indonesia, on a two-day visit from Wednesday (Oct 10) to attend the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat and ASEAN Leaders’ gathering, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Leaders Retreat will be Mr Lee’s third with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. The previous Retreat was held in Singapore in September 2017 and commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During their meeting, PM Lee and President Widodo will review the progress made in bilateral relations, and discuss ways to deepen cooperation, PMO said.

“The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments,” it added.

At the retreat, the two leaders will witness the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding. They include an agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments (Bilateral Investment Treaty), a cultural cooperation programme as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on financial technology cooperation.

At the ASEAN Leader's gathering, Mr Lee will co-chair discussions on sustainable development along with Mr Widodo. Apart from ASEAN leaders, the gathering will also involve the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group (WBG), PMO said.

Mr Lee will also take part in a moderated dialogue with WBG President Jim Yong Kim at the group’s third annual Human Capital Summit.

PM Lee will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and other government ministers.

In Mr Lee’s absence, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam will be acting prime minister.