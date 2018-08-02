PM Lee visits Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Aug 2) visited Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a Singapore hospital where he is recovering from surgery.

In a Facebook post, Mr Muhyiddin shared three photos of Mr Lee’s visit. Also present was the Malaysian minister's wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman.



Mr Muhyiddin has been on leave since Jul 12 to receive treatment for a pancreatic tumour which was detected at the early stage.



He is expected to go back to work in about a month's time.

Over the weekend, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and several Cabinet members travelled across the Causeway to visit Mr Muhyiddin.



The Sultan of Johor also paid him a visit on Tuesday and told him not to worry too much or stress over his illness.



“I pray he will be able to return to work soon as the people and the country needs his leadership at this critical time,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a Facebook post.



Sultan Ibrahim also urged all parties to put aside political differences and pray that Mr Muhyiddin will be up on his feet soon.



Dr Mahathir has been assuming Mr Muhyiddin's duties while he recovers.