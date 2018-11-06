PM Lee, Chinese VP Wang Qishan discuss China-Singapore cooperation

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese vice-president on Tuesday (Nov 6) discussed the broad and substantial cooperation between Singapore and China.

Mr Wang, who is in Singapore on a three-day official visit, was hosted to lunch by Mr Lee.

"Prime Minister Lee and Vice President Wang discussed the broad and substantial cooperation between our two countries which was built upon the strong foundations laid by earlier generations of leaders," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement.



Mr Wang spoke about developments in China, and both leaders exchanged views on key global and regional developments, including Sino-US relations. They expressed support for an inclusive, free and open, rules-based multilateral trading system, said MFA.

Mr Lee and Mr Wang also welcomed the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. This was announced on Monday following a meeting between Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Fu Ziying, who is China’s Vice Minister of Commerce and the China International Trade Representative.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Wang spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, where he said that China is ready to have discussions with the United States on “issues of mutual concern” and work towards a trade solution that will be “acceptable to both sides”.



