PM Lee 'watches' ESM Goh's Facebook posts; comment comes after exchange on leadership

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 5) by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong which spoke of how the latter "watches" far from the "maddening crowd".

In sharing Mr Goh’s post, Mr Lee said he was "watching" the posts of the Marine Parade MP, adding "Touche" and a smiling emoji.

The exchange comes after Mr Goh, writing on Facebook on Dec 31 last year, called on Singapore’s younger office holders to choose a potential prime minister from among them within six to nine months. This prompted a response from Mr Lee, who said on Jan 26 that Mr Goh was "speaking with the privilege of watching things", rather than being responsible for making them happen.

Mr Lee pointed out that the younger officeholders are aware that he would like to hand over his duties to his successor soon after the next General Election, which has to be held by Jan 15, 2021.

Mr Goh’s post on Monday was the second in recent days in which he mentioned "watching" things. On Feb 2, he posted a message saying had a "good, warm chat" with former Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Dr Tayebnia. "Both of us now 'watch' things happen," Mr Goh said.

