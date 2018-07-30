PM Mahathir, Cabinet members visit Muhyiddin as he recovers from surgery in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed and some of his Cabinet members called on Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over the weekend as he continues to recover from a surgery at a hospital in Singapore.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was among those who visited Mr Muhyiddin, told reporters this during a school visit in Malaysia on Sunday (Jul 29).

"I visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Singapore ... I can see that he is getting stronger," she was quoted by the New Straits Times during a visit to a school in Klang.

"As briefed (on his condition), it looks like he is recovering well. He sends his regards to all Malaysians and also those who prayed for his speedy recovery," she added.

Mr Muhyiddin took a break on Jul 12 to recover from an operation to remove a growth on his pancreas that was detected at an early stage, according to the home ministry.

Dr Mahathir is assuming his duties while he recovers from surgery.



On his Facebook page, the home minister posted photos of the weekend visits by Dr Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah, along with Dr Wan Azizah and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Mr Muhyiddin said on his page on Saturday that Dr Mahathir and his wife spent more than an hour with him at the hospital.

A statement by his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim on Thursday also said that Mr Muhyiddin is in good health and is recovering.



