Up to S$5,000 fine for those who flout PMD ban at void decks: PAP town councils

SINGAPORE: Those who flout a ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) at Housing Board void decks will face a fine of up to S$5,000, said the People’s Action Party (PAP) town councils on Monday (Sep 2).

The ban, which took effect on Sunday, prohibits PMDs like e-scooters and skateboards, as well as bicycles and e-bikes from void decks and all common areas of housing estates run by the 15 PAP town councils.

Public paths where PMDs are allowed under the Active Mobility Act are exempted from the ban. Also exempted are personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters.



To allow PMD users time to adapt to the new regulation, there will be a two-month advisory period until Oct 31, said Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of the PAP town councils.

During the two months, offenders will be issued a warning letter for the first offence. Thereafter, the town councils will take “strict enforcement action”, he said.

“The PAP town councils take a serious view on the safety of our residents and PMD users. PMD users seen with reckless riding behaviour or violating the by-laws may face a maximum court fine of S$5,000 upon conviction,” said Dr Teo.

To identify reckless riders, the town councils will use the 70,000 police cameras and surveillance cameras installed at void decks and lifts, he said, adding that posters in four languages will be displayed at Housing Board lift lobbies to create public awareness.

The remaining town council, the Workers’ Party-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, has not confirmed if it would implement the ban, but told CNA earlier that it already has the "powers to deter PMDs from riding at common areas".

"However, enforcing these powers without evidence of an infraction is a challenge," it said last month in response to queries.



In a Parliament sitting on Aug 4, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said the Land Transport Authority will work with some town councils to conduct a trial to designate pedestrian-only zones where riders must dismount and push their PMDs.

Dr Lam also said that the Government will set aside S$50 million to widen footpaths, put up warning signs and install speed-regulating strips at PMD accident hotspots.