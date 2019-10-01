Elderly man taken to hospital after PMD batteries spark fire in Marsiling flat

SINGAPORE: An elderly man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat at Marsiling early on Tuesday (Oct 1), in an incident involving several personal mobility device (PMD) batteries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire on the 11th floor of Block 214, Marsiling Lane at about 4.30am.

The fire was extinguished with buckets of water by an occupant in the house before SCDF arrived, it said in a Facebook post.

The elderly man, who was in the unit at the time, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from one of three PMD batteries which were charging at the time of the fire," said SCDF.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was sparked by one of three personal mobility device batteries that were being charged. (Photo: Facebook / Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The safety of PMDs has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

On Monday, a food delivery rider's e-scooter caught fire along Fernvale Street in Sengkang.

About two weeks ago, a fire broke out in the bedroom of a flat in Sengkang. Preliminary investigations indicated the fire was caused by a PMD that was charging at the time.

Authorities are offering cash and free disposal of PMDs that do not meet new fire-safety standards ahead of next July's ban on the use of such devices.

Those with PMDs that do not meet the UL2272 standard can bring them to one of 181 locations across the island to dispose of them for free.

Registered e-scooter owners who come forward with their non-UL2272 e-scooters for disposal at the designated disposal points until Nov 30 will qualify for an early disposal incentive of S$100 per registered e-scooter.