PMD catches fire in corridor outside Clementi flat, 3 evacuated
SINGAPORE: A personal mobility device (PMD) caught fire on Thursday (Dec 5), exactly one month after e-scooters were banned from Singapore's pathways over safety concerns.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire took place at about 12.45pm outside a 14th floor flat at Block 715 Clementi West Street 2.
The fire, which was sparked by a PMD that was left charging along the common corridor, was extinguished by firefighters with one water jet.
There were no reported injuries, though three occupants from the affected unit had to be evacuated by SCDF.
Last month’s banning of e-scooters from footpaths came amid a rise in safety incidents involving e-scooters or other PMDs.
In July, the government banned the sale of non-UL2272 certified PMDs over fires and other concerns. The UL2272 standard refers to a set of safety requirements which cover the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.
The authorities have extended the early disposal incentive scheme - where S$100 is given for the disposal of non-UL2272 compliant registered e-scooters - to the end of the year.
“All owners of non-UL2272 certified PMDs are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at designated disposal points as soon as possible,” SCDF reminded on Thursday.