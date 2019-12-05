PMD catches fire in corridor outside Clementi flat, 3 evacuated

SINGAPORE: A personal mobility device (PMD) caught fire on Thursday (Dec 5), exactly one month after e-scooters were banned from Singapore's pathways over safety concerns.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire took place at about 12.45pm outside a 14th floor flat at Block 715 Clementi West Street 2.

The fire, which was sparked by a PMD that was left charging along the common corridor, was extinguished by firefighters with one water jet.

The burnt wreck of a personal mobility device (PMD) that caught fire while it was charging at Block 715 Clementi West Street 2 on Dec 5, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

There were no reported injuries, though three occupants from the affected unit had to be evacuated by SCDF.

Last month’s banning of e-scooters from footpaths came amid a rise in safety incidents involving e-scooters or other PMDs.



In July, the government banned the sale of non-UL2272 certified PMDs over fires and other concerns. The UL2272 standard refers to a set of safety requirements which cover the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.

Fire safety tips on preventing PMD fires. (Graphic: Facebook/SCDF)

The authorities have extended the early disposal incentive scheme - where S$100 is given for the disposal of non-UL2272 compliant registered e-scooters - to the end of the year.

“All owners of non-UL2272 certified PMDs are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at designated disposal points as soon as possible,” SCDF reminded on Thursday.