Supplier iPassion fined for putting SAFETY marks on unregistered PMD charging adaptors

SINGAPORE: Gadget supplier iPassion Group has been fined S$50,000 for selling unregistered personal mobility device (PMD) charging adaptors and affixing them with SAFETY marks meant for other models.

The supplier pleaded guilty to 15 charges for failing to comply with Enterprise Singapore's Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations (CPSR) and was fined on Tuesday (Oct 8), Enterprise Singapore said in a media statement, adding that 34 other charges for similar offences were taken into consideration.



Under the regulations, suppliers of 33 categories of controlled goods - including charging adaptors - must ensure these products are type-tested and certified to meet relevant safety standards.

They must also be registered with Enterprise Singapore and affixed with a SAFETY mark before they can be supplied, displayed and advertised for sale.

In April 2016, a customer raised the issue of unregistered PMD charging adaptors being supplied by the company.

Investigations revealed that iPassion had been supplying 30 different models of adaptors bearing SAFETY marks together with PMDs.

However, the company had only registered eight different models of adaptors with Enterprise Singapore at the time.

The remaining 22 models supplied by the company were not registered and bore SAFETY marks issued to the registered models instead.

"Consumers might have been misled to believe that the unregistered adaptors met the requirements under CPSR and complied with the regulations," said Enterprise Singapore.



The agency seized more than 900 charging adaptors from iPassion, and the firm was ordered to stop supplying them immediately.

It was also told to recall the affected models sold between Mar 31, 2015 and May 24, 2016.

The affected models were variations of: XVE-4200200, XVE-5460200, XVE-3740300 and XVE-2940200.



More than 90 per cent of affected adaptors have since been recalled, said Enterprise Singapore.



Customers who had these adaptors supplied between that period should stop using them immediately and contact iPassion.



Anyone found guilty of selling unregistered controlled goods could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to two years or both.