Charging PMD causes fire in Sengkang flat; 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a Sengkang flat on Friday evening (Sep 13), in an incident caused by a personal mobility device (PMD).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the fire at about 4pm, in a 11th floor flat at Block 120B Rivervale Drive.

The fire, which broke out in the bedroom, was extinguished by the owner using buckets of water before SCDF arrived.



The owner was also taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, added SCDF in the Facebook post.



"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a Personal Mobility Device (PMD), which was charging at the time of the fire," said SCDF.

Photos shared by SCDF showed a damaged PMD and burnt furniture in a bedroom.

Last month, three people were taken to hospital after a PMD caused a fire in a Choa Chu Kang home. The two adults and one child suffered from smoke inhalation.

In July, there were also two incidents of fires breaking out in Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Batok due to PMDs. A man who was rescued from the Bukit Batok fire later died of his injuries.



SCDF reminded the to look out for the UL2272 certification marks when purchasing a PMD.

As part of measures to improve safety of such devices, authorities have brought forward the deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 certification. All e-scooters will also have to undergo mandatory inspection.

