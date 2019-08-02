PMD regulation, law enforcement at Orchard Towers and dengue clusters to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Regulation of personal mobility devices (PMDs), law enforcement in Orchard Towers, and dengue clusters will be discussed when Members of Parliament (MPs) meet in Parliament on Monday (Aug 5).

Six Bills will also be introduced during Monday’s sitting, while four are set for a second reading.

Last week, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was considering bringing forward the deadline for all PMDs to meet fire safety standards. This is in response to recent fires related to the charging of such devices.

There were a total of 54 reported fires involving PMDs and power-assisted bikes in the first half of the year, more than double last year’s number.

MPs will ask for updates on the deadline, as well as the number of PMDs currently registered with LTA.

Measures to curb errant PMD users will also be discussed. MPs Dr Teo Ho Pin and Cheng Li Hui will ask about measures to educate owners on how to ride and charge their devices safely.

Law enforcement operations at Orchard Towers are also on the agenda.

MP Christopher de Souza will ask whether there will be increased law enforcement operations at the building to "deter any illegal or vice activities" in the area.

MP Melvin Yong Yik Chye will also raise a question about the number of licensed and unlicensed massage establishments at Orchard Towers.

It comes after four people were charged with the murder of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass on Jul 2 at Orchard Towers.

Dengue is another issue set to be discussed in Parliament on Monday.

MP Joan Pereira will ask if the National Environment Agency (NEA) has conducted any study to determine if there is a pattern of where dengue clusters are formed.

Nine people have died of dengue this year, with more than 8,600 cases. As of Thursday, there were 188 dengue clusters, of which 49 areas were listed as high-risk by NEA.

Other issues set to be discussed include reducing class sizes to improve teacher-student ratios at schools and if there has been a review of the Sports Hub public-private partnership arrangement.

The following Government Bills will also be introduced at the session: The Reciprocal Enforcement of Commonwealth Judgments (Repeal) Bill, the Reciprocal Enforcement of Foreign Judgments (Amendment) Bill, the Resource Sustainability Bill, the Work Injury Compensation Bill, the Children and Young Persons (Amendment) Bill and the Variable Capital Companies (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.

The Intellectual Property (Dispute Resolution) Bill, Fire Safety (Amendment) Bill, Home Team Science and Technology Agency Bill and the Point-to-Point Passenger Transport Industry Bill will also receive a second reading.