10 arrested for dangerous riding after police probe video of PMD, e-bike riders on Sheares Avenue

SINGAPORE: Eight men and two women have been arrested for dangerous riding, after a video online showed a group of riders on personal mobility devices (PMD) and power-assisted bicycles (PAB) travelling with a motorcyclist along Sheares Avenue.

The suspects are aged between 16 and 25, said the police in a news release on Monday (Aug 3), adding that they were alerted to the video on Jul 13.

The video, posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, shows several riders on major roads at night, including Sungei Road and Ophir Road.

They were also seen riding up Benjamin Sheares Bridge towards Sheares Avenue.

The video ends with them gathering at an open space.

The police said the suspects were arrested between Jul 17 and Jul 20.

Two PMDs, device parts of a PAB and mobile phones were also seized.



"The police and the Land Transport Authority are conducting investigations into offences of dangerous riding and riding a personal mobility device on a road, amongst others," said the Singapore Police Force.



The offence of dangerous riding carries a jail term of up to 12 months or up to S$5,000 in fine, or both. For repeat offences, the penalties may double.

Those convicted of riding a personal mobility device on a road may be failed for up to three years or fined up to S$2,000, or both, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

