E-scooter user arrested for riding on top of walkway shelter

SINGAPORE: An electric scooter user seen riding his device on the top of the shelter of a walkway in a viral video has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a report on Tuesday about the video and arrested a 19-year-old man the same day for a rash act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations found that the incident took place along Lompang Road in Bukit Panjang on Monday, SPF said.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of a rash act endangering the life or safety of others, the 19-year-old faces up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Investigations against the man are ongoing, the police said.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths on Nov 5 following a spate of accidents, including a 65-year-old cyclist who died in September after a collision with an e-scooter.



Offenders face fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from January next year.



The ban does not apply to bicycles or personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

Several videos of e-scooter users riding on the grass next to footpaths were also uploaded to social media after the ban, prompting the National Parks Board to issue a warning.