Police investigating after Certis Cisco officer contracted by LTA is seen kicking PMD rider off road

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating after an auxiliary police officer contracted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) was caught on video kicking a personal mobility device (PMD) rider off the road on Tuesday (Dec 10).

In a widely circulated video, an officer is seen dashing across a pedestrian crossing towards a PMD rider who is speeding on the road on the left-most lane.

As the rider nears the traffic junction, the officer kicks the man on his side. The force of the kick sends the rider bouncing off the kerb and onto the pavement. At least four enforcement officers wearing high-visibility vests are seen in the video.

PMDs are not allowed on roads and expressways.

RIDER IGNORED OFFICERS, TOOK 'EVASIVE ACTION'

LTA in 2016 launched a team of Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) who patrol public paths and take action against users who violate rules and regulations.



A team of AMEOs and Certis Cisco auxiliary police officers (APOs) were conducting enforcement duties along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 6.40pm on Tuesday when they spotted a PMD user riding on the road near the junction at Bedok North Avenue 3, an LTA spokesperson said.

"When signalled by the APOs to stop, the rider took evasive action. He was subsequently stopped by another APO stationed at the next junction," she said.



Certis is contracted by LTA to carry out enforcement, the spokesperson added.

The incident is being looked into by LTA, Certis and the police. The Singapore Police Force confirmed it was investigating the incident.



"LTA does not condone any behaviour that deviates from the established rules of engagement," the authority said.



The transport authority said on Wednesday it is also investigating the PMD rider for offences including riding an unregistered and non-compliant PMD on public roads and failing to stop when required by an officer.

The rider's PMD, which weighed 30.54kg, has been impounded, the spokesperson added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 6.55pm on Tuesday and that the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

E-scooters have been banned from footpaths since Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.

