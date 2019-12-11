LTA looking into video that shows officer kicking PMD rider off road

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Dec 11) that it is looking into an incident in which a man who appears to be an enforcement officer is seen on video kicking a personal mobility device (PMD) rider off the road.

In a widely circulated video, an officer is seen dashing across a pedestrian crossing towards a PMD rider who is speeding along the road on the left-most lane.

As the rider nears the traffic junction, the officer kicks the man on his side. The force of the kick sends the rider bouncing off the kerb and onto the pavement.

At least four enforcement officers wearing high-visibility vests are seen in the video.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident - which took place at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok Reservoir view - at about 6.55pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Changi General Hospital, SCDF added.

LTA in 2016 launched a team of Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) who patrol public paths and take enforcement action against users who violate rules and regulations.

The AMEOs can be identified through their bright yellow shirts with the LTA Enforcement Crest.

PMDs are not allowed on roads and expressways.

E-scooters have also been banned from footpaths from Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.