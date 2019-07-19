Mobile CCTVs and improved app to be used in clampdown against errant PMD riders

SINGAPORE: Mobile closed circuit television (CCTV) camera systems will be used to detect personal mobility device (PMD) riders who flout the law as part of an 18-month trial, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jul 19).

It will partner the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) on the pilot deployment.

From Jul 31, these CCTVs will be rotated across different hotspot locations including Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands, LTA said.

"The trial aims to determine the effectiveness of the video analytics software and radar technology in these CCTVs in detecting active mobility offences such as speeding," it said, adding that errrant riders captured by the CCTVs during the trial may face further investigation and prosecution.

"We're going to have mobile CCTVs as well as better video analytics available to help us track speed, and potentially facial recognition or number recognition. That would really help us go after culprit riders," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Kheng.

He was speaking at a media preview of a new feature on the MyTransport.SG mobile app which makes it easier for members of the public to report errant PMD and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders.



From Jul 31, they can directly report them to LTA via a new "Report PMD/PAB Incident" feature on the app.

LTA said this will not only allow for better follow-up on cases of errant riders, but also deter riders from riding irresponsibly.

"Riders would be very much aware that anyone around them can report their errant behaviour. That would also assure the public that they can play an active role in reporting such behaviour," he said.

"We have more than 700,000 people who have downloaded the MyTransport.SG app, so this means that there are potentially more than 700,000 cameras and eyes around to look out for these riders.

"That would multiply by many times what our surveillance is able to accomplish now."



While the app cannot detect speeding riders, LTA said analysing the data collected from the reports will help to identify hotspots on the ground.



Mr Baey said: "This will provide another channel for us to know where are the areas where there are a lot of riders a lot of reckless behaviour, so that we can be more targeted in our enforcement action."

He added that the photos or videos submitted could provide conclusive evidence in accidents, which can be used to prosecute the culprit.



Screengrab from the MyTransport.SG mobile app showing the three-step process of reporting an errant rider. Unlike the LTA website, submitting a report through the app also allows members of the public to submit videos.

The authorities may contact those who report such incidents for more information.



Addressing concerns about fake reports, LTA said there is a team dedicated to sifting through the reports to identify the legitimate ones.

The public should also refer to LTA guidelines to accurately identify errant riders. For example, PMD riders are not allowed on roads, and the speed limit on footpaths is 10kmh.

"We hope that the app will be positively welcomed and used by the public ... Of course, there could be people who abuse it, but we will improve and build up resources over time, using technology as much as we can, so that we are able to make good sense of the data received," said Mr Baey.



A total of 3,700 active mobility offences were recorded between May 1 last year and Apr 30 this year. Users who flout regulations can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or face a jail term of up to six months.

