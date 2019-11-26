Teenager to be charged after 12-year-old boy knocked down by e-scooter in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 27) after a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by an e-scooter in Yishun last year.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 11am on Mar 29, 2018 after the victim was hit by an e-scooter at a basketball court near Block 838 Yishun Street 81.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The victim suffered bruising and abrasion on his right cheek and bleeding around the upper right first primary molar tooth," said police in a news release.

A 19-year-old teenager was identified by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with committing a rash act causing hurt. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to a year and/or fined up to S$5,000.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths on Nov 5 this year following a spate of accidents.



Offenders face fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from January next year.

The ban does not apply to bicycles or personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters.