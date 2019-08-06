3 taken to hospital after PMD fire in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital on Tuesday (Aug 6) after a personal mobility device (PMD) sparked a fire in a home in Choa Chu Kang.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at a flat on the third floor of Block 688A Choa Chu Kang Drive at about 11.30am.



The fire, which involved a PMD in the living room, was extinguished using a compressed air foam backpack, SCDF said in a Facebook post.



Fire safety tips on preventing PMD fires. (Graphic: Facebook/SCDF)

An adult and a child were taken to National University Hospital, while another adult was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. All three suffered from smoke inhalation.



Seven people evacuated from the flat before firefighters arrived.



"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the PMD which was charging at the time of the fire," SCDF said.