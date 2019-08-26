Charging PMD causes fire in Sembawang flat

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a Sembawang flat on Monday morning (Aug 26), in an incident that was likely caused by a personal mobility device (PMD).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 5.10am, in a 12th floor unit at Block 364B Sembawang Crescent.



The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and two compressed air foam backpacks, SCDF said, adding that there were no injuries reported.



"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) which was charging at the time of the fire," said SCDF in a Facebook post.



A photograph shared by SCDF showed a burnt PMD and furniture in a living room.



This is the latest in a string of fires linked to PMDs.



Earlier this month, three people were taken to hospital after a PMD caused a fire in a home in Choa Chu Kang. The two adults and one child all suffered from smoke inhalation.

On Jul 22, 60 people were evacuated from Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 after a fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor. SCDF’s preliminary investigation found that the incident was caused by a PMD that was placed in the kitchen.



Just four days before that, 70 residents were evacuated from Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21. Three burnt PMDs were found in a 26th-floor flat, SCDF said. A man who was rescued from the unit later died of his injuries.

All PMD-related fire incidents this year have involved non-UL2272 certified devices, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament on Aug 5.



As part of measures to improve safety of such devices, authorities have brought forward the deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 certification. All e-scooters will also have to undergo mandatory inspection.