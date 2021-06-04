PMD catches fire in lift at Woodlands housing block; 1 taken to hospital, 90 evacuated

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to the hospital with severe burn injuries after a personal mobility device (PMD) caught fire in a lift at a Woodlands housing block on Thursday (Jun 3) night.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire on the second floor of Block 537 Woodlands Drive 16 at 11.25pm on Thursday.

The fire involved a PMD in a lift, said SCDF in a Facebook post on Friday. It had been extinguished by members of the public using buckets of water prior to SCDF's arrival.

About 90 residents of the block were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.



Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicated that it was of "electrical origin" from a PMD, said SCDF.

SCDF reminded the public that non-UL2272-certified devices and any modifications to PMDs pose a fire risk and threaten public safety.

"Owners of these devices are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at the appropriate recyclers," said SCDF.

This can be done at any KGS collection point until Jun 30 at no cost, it added.