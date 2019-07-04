Fire breaks out in Tampines flat as PMD battery was being charged: SCDF
SINGAPORE: Fire ravaged the living room of a Tampines flat on Wednesday (Jul 3), where a personal mobility device (PMD) battery was being charged, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at an HDB maisonette, located on the fourth level of Block 125 Tampines Street 11, at about 6.20pm.
They extinguished the fire, which "involved the contents of the living room" of the unit, using a water jet, said SCDF in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the PMD battery was being charged when the fire occurred," said SCDF.
To prevent the occurrence of fire, SCDF advised the public to use and purchase PMDs certified with the UL2272 fire safety certification.
More information can be found on Land Transport Authority's website.