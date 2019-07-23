LTA to review deadline for PMD safety certificate after spate of fire incidents

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jul 23) that it is considering bringing forward the end-2020 deadline for all motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) to meet fire safety standards.



This is in light of recent fires related to the charging of non-UL2272-certified devices, said an LTA spokesperson in an email.

On Monday, a PMD placed in the kitchen of an Ang Mo Kio flat likely sparked a fire causing about 60 people to be evacuated. The blaze was the latest in a string of recent PMD-related fires, one of which claimed the life of a 40-year-old man last week.



"To improve public safety and minimise fire incidents, LTA adopted the UL2272 safety standard in September 2018 and mandated that all devices sold from Jul 1, 2019, must be UL2272-certified," said the spokesperson.



It will be illegal from January 2021 to use devices which are not UL2272 compliant on public paths.



"The timelines for the implementation of the UL2272 safety standards took into account public feedback including from users and retailers."

In the email, the spokesperson said LTA strongly encouraged PMD owners to switch out early "for their own safety as well as those around them".



"Conformity with UL2272 requires a PMD to pass a stringent set of tests which significantly improves safety against fire and electrical hazards."



LTA reminded the public that when purchasing PMDs, consumers should try to buy from reputable sources and look out for their UL2272 certification.

The authority added that consumers should also avoid overcharging batteries, modifying their PMDs or tampering with the electrical components of their devices.