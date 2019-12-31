More than 6,000 caught riding e-scooters on footpaths in December

SINGAPORE: More than 6,000 people were caught riding their e-scooters on footpaths in December, despite a ban on doing so being announced last month.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post that Tuesday (Dec 31) was the last day of the "advisory period" for the ban.

Last month the authorities announced that the use of e-scooters on footpaths would be banned from Nov 5, although those found doing so until Dec 31 would only receive warnings. About 3,400 warnings were issued to riders in the first month of the ban.

From Jan 1, 2020, e-scooter riders face a S$2,000 fine or up to three months' jail, or both, if they are caught riding on footpaths, the LTA warned.

People can still ride their devices on the 440km of cycling paths across the country.



Members of the public have been encouraged to send a photo or video to the LTA if they spot e-scooter riders who continue to use their devices on footpaths.

END OF EARLY DISPOSAL INCENTIVE SCHEME

In response to media queries, the authority said on Tuesday that it had received almost 30,000 applications to dispose of registered e-scooters.

This is under the early disposal incentive scheme, which provides users with a S$100 incentive to dispose of their e-scooters that do not meet the UL2272 fire-safety standard.

Figures from the Singapore Civil Defence Force show an increasing number of fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as e-scooters in recent years, with 73 such cases between January and September this year, resulting in 36 people injured and one dead.

The incentive scheme ends on Dec 31, although users will still be able to dispose their PMDs for free at about 200 locations until Mar 31.

The LTA reminded users that they would only be able to ride non-UL2272 compliant devices until Jul 1, 2020, when their use on all public paths will be made illegal.

"Owners are encouraged to dispose their non-UL2272 certified devices early to protect themselves and their neighbours from unnecessary fire risks," said the authority.

The e-scooter trade-in grant for food delivery riders also ends on Tuesday.

More than 3,000 delivery riders have applied for the grant, which allows them to trade in their devices for bicycles or e-bikes.

The early disposal incentive scheme and e-scooter trade-in grant together have resulted in a drop in the number of e-scooters, with only about 75,000 registered devices remaining here, down from around 100,000 previously.