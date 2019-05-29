LTA impounds 10 PMDs after riders caught flouting rules

SINGAPORE: Ten personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded after several riders were caught flouting rules during enforcement operations last week.

Around 80 officers were deployed during operations over the weekend, which took place at Admiralty, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Marsiling and Woodlands, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (May 29), in response to CNA's queries.

A power-assisted bicycle user caught speeding. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Some of the operations were conducted together with the police and National Parks Board, LTA added.

Riders were found committing offences that included speeding, riding non-compliant PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs), as well as riding PMDs on the road and PABs on footpaths.

On Saturday night, sixteen offences were detected and 10 PMDs were impounded, LTA said in a Facebook post on Monday. Six of which were used on the road, it added.



