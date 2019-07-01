More than 85,000 e-scooters registered as deadline closes: LTA

SINGAPORE: More than 85,000 electric scooters have been registered with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as of the registration deadline on Sunday (Jun 30).



LTA said in a statement on Monday that close to 1,000 registrations were recorded on the last day.



“About 75 per cent of registrants are between the ages of 21 to 50 years old and 21 per cent are 51 years old and above. Less than 5 per cent of those who have registered are aged 16 to 20 years old,” LTA said.



From July this year, only e-scooters that are compliant with LTA’s device criteria, including UL-2272 certification, can be registered.

Registration can be done online at the One Motoring website.



LTA added that it is now an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths. First-time offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.



It is also an offence to sell and lease non-UL2272 certified PMDs for use on public paths, LTA said.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to three months.



The UL2272 certificate for personal mobility devices, which include devices like e-scooters and hoverboards, aims “to improve public safety and minimise the risk of fire incidents”, LTA said in a previous statement.



The UL2272 standard was first published by US-based company Underwriters Laboratories for hoverboards in the US in November 2016, but its scope has since been extended to cover all types of motorised PMDs.



LTA said that it enforces the Active Mobility rules daily through its own operations as well as joint ones with other partner agencies.



“We enforce against all active mobility offences including non-registration of e-scooters, device non-compliance and speeding," it said.