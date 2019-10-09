Major PMD retailers say will not sell devices to people under 16, among other measures

SINGAPORE: People under the age of 16 will not be able to buy personal mobility devices (PMDs) at several shops in Singapore, after a group of 27 retailers announced several measures to promote the responsible use of such devices.

In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 9), the retailers said they agreed to restrict the sale of PMDs to those under 16 unless accompanied by an adult.

They pledged to provide services to registered PMDs only, and will not make any modification or enhancement that will affect the electrical systems of any PMDs.



The measures take effect immediately, the retailers said.



There has been a string of PMD-related accidents and fires recently, triggering public concern over the safety of the devices.

"Unfortunately, despite our rules and regulations, constant enforcements, some irresponsible riders have grossly misused these devices and caused public alarm," said the retailers.



"Although errant usage is beyond our control, some businesses (registered or private) are also equally responsible for facilitating non-compliant devices and/or allowing such to be made easily available to irresponsible perpetrators."



In the wake of such incidents, authorities have brought forward the deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 fire safety certification.

And from April 2020, all e-scooters will have to undergo inspection every two years to ensure that they comply with the criteria for use on public paths.

On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary suggested in Parliament that PMDs could be banned in future if the behaviour of riders does not improve.

He added in an interview with CNA938 on Wednesday that the Government is also considering measures such as requiring riders to be licensed and making insurance mandatory.



In their statement, the 27 PMD retailers said: "We would like to reiterate that the majority of PMD riders are indeed responsible. We continue to stand with the community against errant use of any devices be it PMDs, bicycles or whatsoever.

"We continue to urge all riders to ride responsibly and be considerate of others presence when sharing the space."