PMD rider arrested after dispute over walkway along Yio Chu Kang Road

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested after another man claimed he was assaulted following a dispute over a walkway along Yio Chu Kang Road last month, police said on Thursday (Dec 19).

The authorities said that on Nov 26, they received a report from the victim informing them he had been assaulted by an unknown man who was riding a personal mobility device (PMD).

The assault occurred after a dispute over the right of way along the pedestrian walkway along Yio Chu Kang Road, said police.

The victim suffered injuries to his face.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the PMD rider through follow-up investigations and arrested him on Tuesday along Hougang Street 31.



Police investigations are ongoing.



If convicted, the suspect could face a jail term of up to seven years, as well as a fine and caning, or any combination of these punishments.

