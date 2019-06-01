Police report lodged after PMD rider crashes into glass door in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A police report has been filed after a woman riding a personal mobility device (PMD) crashed into a sliding glass door at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange on Saturday (Jun 1) morning, shattering it into pieces.



A video posted by SBS Transit on Facebook showed glass shards strewn across the floor from the impact. A black basket was also dislodged from the PMD.

After crashing into the door, the woman stopped and got off the PMD to pick up the basket. She then fiddled with the handle of the PMD before leaving the scene.

"We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident," SBS Transit said in the Facebook post.



Police have confirmed with CNA that a police report has been lodged over the incident.



In response to CNA's queries, the company said the PMD had hit the door "before it could fully open" as the woman was passing through the doorway.

"She left the scene immediately," said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications.



"The area was cordoned off and has since been cleared of the glass debris," she said, adding that bus operations were not affected by the incident.

