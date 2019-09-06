More than 760 PMD offences detected in August: LTA

SINGAPORE: A total of 761 offences related to personal mobility devices (PMDs) were detected - with 176 devices impounded - in August, LTA said in a Facebook post on Friday (Sep 6).

“Most of the detected offences were registration-related offences, riding of unregistered devices and riding of PMDs on roads,” said LTA.

Cases reported through the MyTransport.SG app helped identify hotspots for more targeted enforcement operations that were conducted in several locations including Marina Bay Sands, Buangkok, Changi Village, Sentosa, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Hougang, Woodlands, Telok Blangah and Yishun, LTA said.

In July, LTA detected 595 offences and impounded 222 devices.

The Land Transport Authority in September impounded this device weighing 94kg - five times the stipulated weight limit - during a plainclothes operations. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Over the past few months, LTA announced various initiatives to promote and encourage the safer use of PMDs.

It said that it conducted at least 600 Safe Riding Programme sessions over the last three months, while its enforcement team has also expanded to about 200 officers.

In April, LTA made it mandatory for all registered UL2272-certified e-scooters to go for inspections. It has since September 2018 adopted the UL2272 safety standard to improve safety against fire and electrical hazards.

The charging in UL2272-certified devices automatically cuts off once the battery is fully charged, thus avoiding overcharging which could lead to a fire.



Last month, it moved forward the deadline for PMDs UL2272 safety certification to July 2020, six months ahead from its initial end-2020 deadline. From July 2020, only UL2272-certified PMDs are allowed to be used on public pathways.



(Graphic: MOT)

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min also announced in Parliament last month that LTA will work with some town councils to conduct a three-month trial to designate pedestrian-only zones where riders must dismount and push their PMDs.



Dr Lam added that LTA will expand Singapore’s cycling path network to 750km by 2025, triple its cycling network by 2030, and improve other infrastructures such as widening footpaths, putting up warning signs and installing speed-regulating strips at PMD accident hotspots.



In the video on Friday, LTA advises PMD users to only use UL2272-certified devices to lower fire risks, and ensure that their device is within the weight limit of 20kg and a maximum width of 70cm.

