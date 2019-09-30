LTA again delays handing out PMD-sharing licences amid review of safety measures

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has for the second time pushed back a decision on awarding licences to companies seeking to operate sharing services for personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Responding to media queries on Monday (Sep 30), LTA said it will announce the results of the applications "at a later date".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, 14 companies had submitted applications to operate PMD-sharing services here.

The application results were supposed to have been announced in the second quarter of this year, but had been delayed to the third quarter.

On Monday, LTA said it will be consulting device-sharing and rental companies on additional regulations to improve public safety.

"This is part of a review to extend safety measures to all e-scooter sharing and rental companies, as they provide devices which are more easily accessible to the public, including less experienced riders," it said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LTA added that while there have been suggestions for PMDs to have locally developed trackers to monitor the speed and location of the devices, this is something that needs to be further looked into.

"While such technology exists, there are implementation difficulties that have to be studied further. These implementation difficulties include ensuring that the speed tracking device is tamper proof, and the accuracy of location data," said the authority.



Of the 14 operators that had submitted applications earlier this year to run PMD-sharing services, at least two - Chinese firm Mobike and United States-based Lime - have withdrawn their applications.

The result of an application by bike-sharing firm Moov Technology to expand its fleet under a full licence has also been delayed. The company currently has 1,000 bicycles here under a "sandbox" licence.



LTA's announcement comes at a time of increased scrutiny on the safety of PMDs.

Last Wednesday, an elderly cyclist died after a collision with an e-scooter in Bedok. LTA said that the PMD exceeded the prescribed weight and width limit, and should not have been used on public paths.

Last week, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel submitted its latest round of recommendations on the safe use of PMDs. If the recommendations are taken up by the Government, e-scooter riders will have to pass mandatory theory test and be at least 16 years old to use the device on public paths.

