11 PMD users caught riding on roads as tougher penalties kick in

SINGAPORE: Eleven users of personal mobility devices (PMD) were caught riding on the roads on Monday (Jan 15), as tougher penalties against errant riders kicked in.

The riders were all caught in the vicinity of Loyang Drive on Monday morning during an enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

A total of 38 PMD riders have been caught riding on roads since the beginning of this year, up from 22 riders caught over the same period last year, LTA said.

Most of those caught on Monday morning were riding on small roads near factories.



One user, Mr Murugan Gurusamy, had his e-scooter taken away after he was caught riding across the road. He explained that he knew it was an offence to ride on the road, but was unaware he had to push the device when crossing.



Mr Murugan said he paid about S$1,400 for his e-scooter, and would try and get it back from the authorities. “I would have to walk or try and take the bus to work now.”



E-scooters impounded by enforcement officers. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Another user who was caught riding on the road said he does not intend to ride his PMD to work anymore. The man, who declined to be named, said he would instead use a bicycle which is allowed on small roads.

“I live far from my workplace, so I thought of using the electric scooter because taking the bus and walking is inconvenient. But if it’s like that, then I will just ride a bicycle instead.”

Enforcement officers are deployed at up to four locations across Singapore each day. They spend about two hours on average at each spot. Depending on the location and whether it is a “hotspot”, a combination of active mobility enforcement officers, LTA enforcement officers and the traffic police may be deployed.



LTA has also put up banners on lamp-posts at 175 locations islandwide to remind PMD users to stay off the roads.



Under the new penalty regime, those caught riding on local and major roads face a fine of S$300 and S$500, respectively, for their first offence.

E-scooters impounded by enforcement officers. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Those caught a second time can be fined S$500 and S$800, respectively. The fine goes up to S$800 and S$1,000 for subsequent offences.



Their PMDs will also be impounded in the course of investigations.



Those caught riding on the expressways will be charged in court.



LTA will roll out the Safe Riding Programme from February to educate cyclists and PMD users on safe riding habits. The 90-minute programme integrates theory and practice in a training circuit, which will help them understand how to ride safely in different situations.



The programme will be conducted at various community clubs, schools, migrant workers dormitories and other organisations such as SAFRA and Civil Service Clubs.