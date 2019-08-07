Ban on PMDs at void decks, common areas to start Sep 1: PAP town councils

SINGAPORE: The ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) by 15 town councils at housing estates’ void decks and common areas will take effect on Sep 1, the People’s Action Party (PAP) town councils said.



“The PAP town councils have reviewed their existing Common Property and Open Spaces By-Laws, and will enact the amendments to their by-laws with effect from Sep 1, 2019, subject to approval by the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” Dr Teo Ho Pin, the coordinating chairman of PAP town councils, said on Wednesday (Aug 7).

"PMDs will be banned from void decks and all common properties at HDB estates, as residents’ safety remains our top priority."

The ban by all 15 PAP-run town councils was announced in Parliament on Monday. CNA has reached out to the remaining town council, the Workers' Party-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, on whether it will follow suit.



Dr Teo said the town councils received around 190 pieces of feedback over the last 12 months on the reckless behaviour of some PMD users.

To identify reckless riders, the town councils will use the 70,000 police cameras and surveillance cameras installed at void decks and lifts. PMD users caught flouting the rules will be penalised, Dr Teo said.

Under the amended by-laws, the town councils can fine these PMD riders or take them to court.

“PMD users are encouraged to practice safe riding habits by dismounting and pushing their vehicles at void decks and all common properties. They should also take the necessary fire safety prevention measures when charging their PMDs in their flats,” he said.

“We urge all PMD users and residents to keep a close community watch, promote a gracious and safe environment for all, and join in our efforts to reduce fire and safety hazards in our towns.”

The ban does not apply to personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs, he added.

On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said the Land Transport Authority will work with some town councils to conduct a trial to designate pedestrian-only zones where riders must dismount and push their PMDs.

Dr Lam also said that the Government will set aside S$50 million to widen footpaths, put up warning signs and install speed-regulating strips at PMD accident hotspots.