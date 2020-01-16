POFMA court case: SDP argues for MOM to release data on local employment to prove the party's statements are false

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) argued in court for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to release data on local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) employment, to prove that their statements are false and so settle the matter.

SDP was issued correction directions by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo over three online posts they made that referred to a purported rising trend of local PMET retrenchments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM said SDP's article and two Facebook posts on Singapore's population policy contained a misleading graphic and false statement of facts. It said there was no rising trend of local PMET retrenchments, and that employment of local PMETs has instead risen steadily since 2015.



However, SDP stands by its posts and say they are accurate based on what data is made available, and took to the High Court in a chamber hearing to argue their case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom after SDP made some headway on their arguments on Thursday (Jan 16) afternoon, SDP Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan demanded MOM release the data to prove the party's posts false.

"Our main point - the crux of the matter is that Singaporean PMET employment is coming down," he said.

"We communicated in chambers that MOM has this data. Just release this data and settle the matter once and for all. Produce the data. Show us."

He said MOM had indicated that it was "not willing" to release the data.



Party chairman Paul Tambyah said the statements made in the posts were inferences based on data that was publicly available on MOM's website.

"It would be so much easier to have all the data released," he said, adding that the statements had been made based on "lived experiences".

These were backed up by inferences drawn from different sets of data that are available. Dr Tambyah said specific data on local Singaporean PMET employment was not available, and that they had to infer from other sets of data.

When approached by CNA, Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair declined comment, saying these matters are part of ongoing arguments in court.



The hearing was heard in chambers after SDP failed in its bid to have it heard in open court.

It resumes on Thursday afternoon.

