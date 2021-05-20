POFMA correction directions to be issued to Facebook, Twitter, SPH Magazines over 'Singapore' variant of COVID-19 falsehood

SINGAPORE: General correction directions will be issued to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines over falsehoods about a "Singapore variant" of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said early Thursday morning (May 20) it is aware of a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms that implies that a "previously unknown variant of COVID-19" originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has instructed the POFMA (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) Office to issue general correction directions to the social media giants and SPH Magazines, MOH said.

A general correction direction is an order issued to prescribed Internet intermediaries, telecom and broadcast licensees, and permit holders of the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act. It would require them to communicate, publish, broadcast or transmit a correction notice to their users in Singapore.

“Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines are required to carry the correction notice to all end-users in Singapore who use Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com,” said MOH in a press release.

The HardewareZone forum is operated by Hardware Zone, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

NO SINGAPORE VARIANT: MOH

"There is no new 'Singapore' variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’," said MOH.

The strain that is prevalent in many COVID-19 cases in Singapore in recent weeks is the B16172 variant, which originated in India, added the Health Ministry.

"The existence and spread of the B16172 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as May 5, 2021," said MOH.

The ministry advised members of the public not to speculate or spread unfounded rumours.



Late Tuesday night, MOH said that there is “no truth whatsoever” in the assertion in several news reports in India that there is a Singapore variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The claims were reported in articles published by the Hindustan Times and NDTV, both from India.

The articles quoted tweets from Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was cited as saying that the new strain is “extremely dangerous for children” and could result in a third wave of infections in India.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed its concerns to India's High Commissioner over comments made by the Delhi chief minister.



Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Mr Kejriwal's comments were "irresponsible" and that the Delhi chief minister "does not speak for India".



"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19," Mr S Jaishankar added.



