POFMA: 4 correction directions issued over claims about Ho Ching’s Temasek Holdings salary

SINGAPORE: The Minister of Finance has instructed that four correction directions be issued over claims that Temasek Holdings’ chief executive Ms Ho Ching's annual salary is "around S$100 million".

“Several online posts carried a false statement regarding the remuneration of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd's Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ho Ching,” the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) office said in a news release on Sunday (Apr 19).



The correction directions will be issued to HardwareZone user “darksiedluv”, The Temasek Review’s Facebook page, and The Online Citizen’s Facebook page and website. It will also be issued to Singaporean lawyer Mr Lim Tean for “sharing the falsehood on his Facebook page”.

“The authors made various claims that the annual salary of Temasek CEO Ms Ho Ching is ‘NT$ 2.1 billion’, ‘about 100 million SGD’ or ‘S$99 million a year’,” the Government added on its Factually article. It said all these claims are false.

Temasek Holdings said earlier on Sunday such claims were false and came from "chatter based on an Asian talk show commentary".

The company added that her annual compensation is "neither the highest within Temasek, nor is she amongst the top five highest paid executives" in the company.

Mdm Ho is the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.