Pokka CEO Alain Ong replaced in management reshuffle amid internal audit

SINGAPORE: The chief executive of beverage company Pokka International has been replaced amid an internal audit, the firm said on Friday (Sep 28).



Mr Alain Ong has been replaced by Ms Rieko Shofu after a change in management at Pokka International and Pokka Corporation, said the company in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries

Ms Shofu has been appointed as acting CEO of Pokka International and has taken over Mr Ong's role as deputy group CEO at Pokka Corporation (Singapore).

Ms Shofu was already serving the company as the group CEO and director of Pokka Corporation (Singapore), and is also the director of Pokka International.

"The management change has been instituted to ensure business operations continue unaffected while an internal audit is conducted," said Pokka.

Pokka added that Mr Ong remained an employee of the company, but would have all his roles and responsibilities assumed by Ms Shofu while the audit is ongoing.



Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily had reported that Mr Ong has been suspended from his role as Pokka's CEO.

Mr Ong is married to Pokka's brand ambassador Vivian Lai - who is also a Mediacorp actress.

