Polaris-Pireas collision: Error in turning manoeuvre caused collision

SINGAPORE: The collision between Malaysian vessel Polaris and Greece-registered bulk vessel MV Pireas was caused by an error in a turning manoeuvre by the Pireas, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In a press release on Thursday (Mar 28), the MPA said it has completed its investigation into the collision, which took place in Singapore territorial waters last month.



"The investigation showed that an error in the turning manoeuvre carried out by Pireas caused it to collide with Polaris, which was anchored at the time in a non-designated anchorage within Singapore port limits," it said.

MPA said it issued a "stern written warning" to the master of Pireas over the collision.

It also reminded the shipping community to ensure that vessels operating within Singapore's port limits comply with regulations.

"MPA also reiterates its concern that the presence of unauthorised vessels in Singapore’s port waters can cause confusion for the shipping community and threaten navigational safety in the area," it added.



On Feb 9, the Pireas was on its way from Singapore to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia when it collided with the Polaris, which has been in and out of Singapore's waters since Dec 3 amid an ongoing maritime territorial dispute between both countries.



There were no reports of injuries or oil leakage. The Greek carrier was subsequently allowed to proceed with its journey to Tanjung Pelepas.

