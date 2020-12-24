24 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four men, aged between 20 and 48, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, said the police on Thursday (Dec 24).



Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division, Tanglin Police Division and Jurong Police Division arrested the men during an island-wide enforcement operation.

The operation was conducted between Dec 21 and Dec 24.

"Proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hotspots and shopping malls to suppress secret society activities at these locations," said the police.

The authorities added it will continue to monitor the situation and step up enforcement operations throughout Singapore during the year-end festive season to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being members of an unlawful society under the Societies Act faces a a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law," said the police.

They also advised members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and report those engaging in such activities to the police immediately.