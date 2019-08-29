Police 999 emergency line restored after brief disruption

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) experienced problems receiving calls made to its 999 police emergency line and 1800-255-0000 hotline on Thursday (Aug 29).

It was restored about 15 minutes after notice of the disruption was announced.

In a Facebook post at 11.45am, police asked members of the public to instead call 1800-333-0000 if urgent assistance is needed.

“Members of the public can continue to provide information via the I-Witness portal at http://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness,” it wrote.

SPF later posted an update on Facebook at 12pm, saying that the lines have been restored.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said.



