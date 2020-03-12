Headbutts, kicking and spitting: 5 men to be charged over abuse of public servants, doctor

SINGAPORE: Five men, aged between 25 and 61, will be charged in court on Friday (Mar 13) for separate cases of abuse of public servants and a doctor.

This comes as the number of cases involving the assault of public servants increased by 10 per cent from last year to 399, said police in the media release on Thursday.

The police provided details on the four cases, which occurred between October 2018 and November 2019:



In one incident on Oct 14, 2018, a 61-year-old man allegedly kicked a police officer after he was approached for a spot check at Paya Lebar MRT station.

In another incident on May 18 last year, a 25-year-old man was reportedly drunk and refused to pay his cab fare. When police arrived at the incident along Pasir Ris Drive 3, he allegedly threw a cigarette box at the officers and showed them the middle finger. After being arrested and while under police escort, the man is said to have head-butted another officer.

On Jun 22 last year, a 29-year-old man allegedly kicked and spat at police officers at Orchard Towers when they approached him as he was drunk and lying on the floor. He also allegedly attempted to bite an officer during the arrest.

In another case on Sep 27 last year, a 30-year-old man allegedly grabbed the shirt collar of a Certis Cisco Traffic Enforcement officer when the officer was carrying out his duties along Geylang Lorong 16. His friend, a 31-year-old man, then allegedly pushed and head-butted the officer.

Later on Nov 22, the same 30-year-old man allegedly used threatening behaviour towards a doctor while seeking treatment at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Offenders convicted of abusing or threatening a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to a year or both.



Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from the discharge of their duty can be jailed up to seven years, fined and/or caned.



For the offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of their duty, those convicted can be jailed up to four years and/or fined.

"The police note with concern the increase in the number of cases involving the assault/abuse of public servants over the past years," said police in the statement.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence or abuse against public servants and public service workers who are carrying out their duties."

