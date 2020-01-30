Police warn of text messages sent by scammers pretending to be from CID

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Jan 30) warned members of the public of a new variant of scams involving text messages seemingly from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In an advisory, the police said that the victim would receive a short message service (SMS) informing them that their ATM card had been suspended and that further transactions would be disabled.

Victims would be told to contact the "CID of Singapore" via a specified number in order to reactivate their card. They would then be asked to provide Internet banking details, as well as a one-time password (OTP).

"The police would like to emphasise that the SMS messages were not sent by the police," the authorities said, adding that "no monetary loss" has been reported so far from such scams.

The police advised the public to take the following crime prevention measures:

Remain calm and do not reply to the SMS. Block and report the number as spam;

Ignore the instructions and do not call the number shown in the message;

Do not provide personal details, bank account information, Internet banking credentials and OTP

Members of the public who wish to provide information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

