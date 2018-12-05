Police warn of fake SPF letters requesting help with investigations

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Dec 5) it was aware of reports by members of the public who have received fake letters purportedly sent by a police officer.

In a news release, the authorities said that recipients of the letters were asked to report to a police station on a specific date to assist in the investigations of an offence.

"The letters were signed off by a police officer from a police division, where the name of the police officer was found to be fictitious," said SPF.

The police clarified that they did not issue the letters and that the reports were being classified as intentional harassment.

Investigations are ongoing.

SPF said it encourages those who are in doubt to verify the authenticity of police letters by contacting the respective police divisions.

