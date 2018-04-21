Police appeal for information on missing 11-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday (Apr 18) afternoon.



Vijayai Shivah Shakthi Palanee Velu was last seen along Hougang Avenue 1 on Wednesday at about 2pm, said the police.



The police have requested anyone with information on the child's whereabouts to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit their information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

