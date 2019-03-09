Police appeal for information on missing brothers and their grandmother

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two brothers and their grandmother who have been missing since Friday night (Mar 8).

Nathaniel Wong Yu En, 7, and Nadolphus Wong Yu Zu, 5, were last seen at Block 171 Gangsa Road with 68-year-old Mdm Tan Lee Hwa on Friday at about 11pm, said the police.



Mdm Tan and Nathaniel were both last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark coloured pants.

Nadolphus was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with dark-coloured pants, said police in a news release.

The police have requested anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit their information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwtness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

A woman believed to be the mother of the two boys said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning that they were last seen at Petir LRT station taking a taxi.

"However, the police could not identify the color of the cab as it was too far away from the CCTV," said Facebook user Gina Chua Zi Ying.

"If there are any taxi drivers who happen to know or picked them up during that timing do let me know," she appealed.



She added that both boys were with their grandmother, who was carrying a blue shoulder bag.

