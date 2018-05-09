Police appeal for information on missing US Navy seaman Seth Woods

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing US Navy seaman Seth Austin Woods.

In a news release on Wednesday (May 9), police said Mr Woods, 18, was last seen "in the vicinity of Raffles Boulevard and Temasek Boulevard" on Tuesday at about 8am.



Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson, spokesperson for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore, told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday that the navy is aware of the matter. He also confirmed that the seaman went missing on Sunday.



A Reddit user had posted early on Tuesday that Mr Woods had gone missing in Singapore after getting off a ship with a friend.

"His friend went to 7-11 and he went to a smoking area to vape. When his friend came back he was gone, it's been over 30 hours," wrote the user, jms428, adding that Mr Woods' mother has been informed of his disappearance.



Mr Woods' sister, Jodi Brown, has also appealed to members of the public for information in a Facebook post.

Police said anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000. They can also submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, police added.