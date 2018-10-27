125 arrested for offences including vice, scams in 5-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 125 people have been arrested for various offences in a five-day operation that was jointly conducted by five government agencies.

According to a news release on Saturday (Oct 27), the operation took place from Oct 22 to 26 and covered Tuas, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Batok and Woodlands.

The suspects were aged 18 to 62 years old, police said, adding that investigations against all of them are ongoing.

They included 47 women who were arrested for their alleged involvement in vice-related activities at residences as well as employment-related offences at public entertainment outlets.

Seventeen suspects - 14 men and three women - were arrested over e-commerce scams and offences related to commercial crime. Police said that preliminary investigations showed they were believed to be involved in 60 cases in which victims had lost more than S$356,000.

The remaining 61 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in various crimes related to loansharking, immigration, outrage of modesty, robbery and other offences.

Police said that a total of 4,332 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes of assorted brands were seized. The total duty and goods and services tax evaded from the seized cigarettes were about S$43,980 and S$3,190 respectively.

A total of 4,332 packets of cigarettes were seized in a five-day operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The operation was led by the Jurong Police Division and supported by the Central Narcotics Bureau, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Customs.

Commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala, expressed his appreciation to all those involved in the operation.

"This joint operation is part of police's continuous efforts to clamp down on criminal activities," he said in the news release. "While the police work closely with other Home Team and law enforcement agencies to deal with those who take part in illicit activities, we also urge the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to crime."