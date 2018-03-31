Police arrest 14-year-old for series of online scams

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases, Police said on Saturday (Mar 31).

In a news release, Police said they had received a report from a victim who was cheated by a seller who sold virtual game accessories on online marketplace Carousell.

The seller could not be contacted after payment of S$370 was transferred to a bank account, said the victim, who did not receive the virtual game accessories.

Investigations conducted by the Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the 14-year-old suspect, whom Police say is believed to be involved in similar cases of online cheating.

The suspect faces imprisonment of up to 10 years, and shall also be liable for a fine, if found guilty of cheating.